The first trailer for the next 'Star Wars' movie, 'Rogue One'

Disney and Lucasfilm debuted the first official teaser trailer for its next “Star Wars” movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” on “Good Morning America” Thursday morning.

Starring Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, and Mads Mikkelsen, the film will take place before the events of 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.” The film will follow a group of resistance fighters who head on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star.

“Rogue One” will be in theatres December 16.

