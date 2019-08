The first trailer for the next 'Star Wars' movie, 'Rogue One'

It’s here!

Disney and Lucasfilm debuted the first official teaser trailer for its next¬†“Star Wars” movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” on “Good Morning America” Thursday morning.

Starring Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”)¬†Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, and Mads Mikkelsen, the film will take place before the events of 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.” The film will follow a group of resistance fighters who head on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star.

“Rogue One” will be in theatres December 16.

