Here's when the first reviews for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' will hit the internet

• “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” reviews are embargoed until December 13 at 5 p.m. EST.

• Reviewers have been asked to not reveal spoilers and “detailed story points.”

• Security at screenings will be strict for journalists attending.

We’re a little over a week away from the release of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in theatres. With the film’s recent press day last weekend in San Francisco, Disney and Lucasfilm have let press know when the review embargo for the film lifts.

Reviews for “Rogue One” will start to go live December 13 at 5 p.m. EST.

That’s a few hours earlier than reviews for “The Force Awakens” hit the internet about a year ago.

Don’t expect to get a lot of spoilers, though.

Like last year, Disney and Lucasfilm have sent out a pretty strict set of guidelines for those invited to see screenings of the film. In its confirmation emails, press has been asked to “refrain from revealing spoilers and detailed story points” in coverage and social media.

Journalists have also been told to not “check in” anywhere on social platforms to prevent hordes of eager “Star Wars” fans from showing up.

Disney doesn’t mess around.

In addition, security at the event will be tight.

Disney Just like the Storm Troopers, Disney doesn’t mess around.

For the New York screening I’m attending (I’ve been asked to not reveal the date, time, or location), journalists were asked to leave computers and tablets at home. Phones and other electronic devices will be collected.

“The Force Awakens” screening I headed to last year included a line of journalists wrapping around a building. There was a bit of mayhem after the screening as guests crowded in a hallway to retrieve phones and devices.

Typically, when you head to most screenings, you are asked if a security guard or theatre worker can check your bag and you’re asked to turn off your phone. If it’s an anticipated movie, a few security guards will wear goggles to make sure no one is using any electronic devices during the film. Sometimes you get waved down with a metal detecting wand.

My initial review of the film will be spoiler free until fans have had a chance to see “Rogue One” upon its US release late Thursday and Friday.

