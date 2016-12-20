'Rogue One' star Felicity Jones will host the first 'SNL' of 2017

“Rogue One” actress Felicity Jones will have the honour of hosting the first “Saturday Night Live” episode of the new year.

Jones will make her hosting debut on the NBC sketch show on January 14, 2017, SNL announced during this weekend’s show. The musical guest will be country music singer Sturgill Simpson.

The British actress, who plays Jyn Erso in the hit standalone “Star Wars” movie, was also nominated for an Oscar for “Theory of Everything.” Additionally, Jones starred in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Inferno.”

Simpson, who will perform on the first SNL episode of the year, has released three studio albums. The first were released independently, while the the third album, this year’s “A Sailor’s Guide To Earth,” is his first major record label release with Atlantic Records. His second album, 2014’s “Metamodern Sounds In Country Music,” earned him a Grammy nomination.

