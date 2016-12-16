You may not want to bring younger kids to see the new 'Star Wars' movie

Disney/Lucasfilm You see this guy? He’s a Death Trooper.

“Rogue One,” the next instalment in the “Star Wars” franchise is out in theatres Friday. If you’re planning to see the film opening weekend with the family, you may want to rethink bringing along children.

Whereas “The Force Awakens” was an event film for families and fans alike, “Rogue One” is not a movie I’d recommend for younger kids. It’s one of the darkest entries in the series and is tailored for older “Star Wars” fans.

Per the studio, I’m not supposed to spoil the experience, but I think it’s important for parents to know going into the movie that it’s not the nostalgic fare of “The Force Awakens.” There aren’t any cuddly characters or Ewoks in this “Star Wars” and the film ends on a very bittersweet note.

There’s a reason it takes three movies for the Empire to fall, after all.

Disney/Lucasfilm ‘Rogue One’ is a war movie that deals with the consequences of war. It’s a movie about sacrifice.

The movie is rated PG-13, and, while I don’t recall seeing blood, the loss of life in the film is significant for a Disney movie. It’s not bloody or gory though, and “Rogue One” doesn’t linger gratuitously on showcasing deaths.

As an older “Star Wars” fan, I was surprised yet delighted that the studio went the darker route for “Rogue One.” Anything less than the film’s outcome would have felt like a cop-out to the overall narrative of the franchise.

If you’re uncomfortable with the idea of your child seeing a lot of gunfire, war imagery, and death then you may want to have them sit this one out and revisit it in a few years. It’s a bit heavy.

In September, Disney CEO Bob Iger lowered investors’ expectations for the film at a Goldman Sachs conference. After seeing a rough cut of the film, he described the movie as “really interesting in terms of ‘Star Wars’ storytelling.” That didn’t sound like a surefire vote of confidence. The Disney chief may have been referencing the film’s darker tone.

If you bring a kid to see this film hoping to inspire young boys and girls with new heroes, you will, but you’ll inevitably need to have some tough conversations with them after the movie’s end.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is in theatres Friday.

