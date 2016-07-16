'Rogue One' is going to be like no 'Star Wars' movie we've seen before

Disney ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ will be unlike any ‘Star Wars’ movie we’ve ever seen.

Recently, reports of reshoots on “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” worried people about this new “Star Wars” spinoff. There were debates about both tone and quality.

But during “Star Wars” Celebration, exciting new behind-the-scenes footage was shown, and a quote from director Gareth Edwards explains why fans don’t need to worry.

“The pressure’s so high, we’re making a film that’s touching my favourite movie of all time. But then if you’re too respectful of it, that you don’t do anything new or different, or take a risk, then what are you bringing to the table?” Edwards said.

Disney/Lucasfilm Director Gareth Edwards on the set of ‘Rogue One.’

Gareth Edwards isn’t just trying to make a new “Star Wars” movie: he’s trying to make “Star Wars” history.

One of the biggest complaints about “The Force Awakens” is that it didn’t take any risks. Down to the creation of a new Death Star, it was almost identical to the plot of “A New Hope.” It felt like J.J. Abrams intentionally played it safe as a means of not repeating the mistakes of the prequels, which altered too much. The best part about “The Force Awakens” was how it set up a new “Star Wars” era by adding Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) into the mix.

Edwards clearly respects and loves the “Star Wars” property, but he also wants to take it a step further. That has been the key to many of the most successful sequels and reboots in recent years. This is why “Rocky” sequel “Creed” and James Bond sequel “Casino Royale” were so good: they brought in new fans with radical new ideas while showing great respect for the history of their respective franchises. They understood they were both part of a bigger picture.

Thus, we will get a “Star Wars” movie set on a tropical planet. At the same time, we’ll get an appearence from Darth Vader.

Disney/Lucasfilm The idea of a dark ‘Star Wars’ movie worried some fans.

Personally, I am a late-to-life “Star Wars” fan who didn’t feel myself growing incredibly attached to this property until I was much older. This makes the idea of creating something new more exciting. We love Han Solo and Darth Vader, but we can’t sustain ourselves with the same characters forever. This is a “Star Wars” that will connect with me, and not just the generation that grew up with the first one.

Edwards has tried this before, with his brooding version of “Godzilla.” The results were mixed. While you might not be satisfied with what exactly “Rogue One” is going for, you can guarantee that this is a “Star Wars” movie like we’ve never seen before.

I, personally, cannot wait to see what new adventures are in store. And yes, I will also cheer when Darth Vader pops up.

“Rogue One” will be out in theatres on December 16.

