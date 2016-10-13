'Rogue One' star explains the reshoots for the 'Star Wars' movie: 'We could do this better'

Though “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” won’t hit screens until December 16, you will see a lot of the movie’s star Felicity Jones beforehand.

The British actress will be playing opposite Tom Hanks in the Ron Howard-directed “Inferno” on October 28 and is currently making the festival rounds for her Oscar-worthy performance in “A Monster Calls,” leading up to its release in late December.

But Jones, 32, became an overnight star thanks to being cast as the bad girl turned Rebel fighter Jyn Erso in “Rogue One,” the first “Star Wars” standalone film. And in a recent Hollywood Reporter feature we got a little more insight into the movie and how she scored the lead role.

Stories have been swirling about the reshoots for the movie, and Jones addressed them, saying, “Obviously when you come to the edit, you see the film come together and you think, ‘Actually, we could do this better, and this would make more sense if we did this.'”

But she also downplays the reshoots as being something that often happens on big films.

“I’ve done it so many times,” she said. “I mean, you wouldn’t just give your first draft on this story, would you?”

The THR story also touches on the casting of Jones, who received a seven-figure payday for the role (no other cast member even got a mid-six-figure deal, the story reports).

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” star Rooney Mara and Tatiana Maslany from “Orphan Black” were also in the running to play Jyn. The final decision came down to Disney chairman Alan Horn, and according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, it was Jones’ fighter quality that won her the part.

“Alan was incredibly excited by Felicity’s work and loved her as an actress,” Kennedy said. “She’s relatively petite, but you would never know it. I mean, she comes off very strong and physical and capable, and all of those things were the qualities that we were looking for.”

Jones said the feisty Jyn we see was inspired by watching a lot of music videos from British rock band Florence + the Machine before shooting on “Rogue” started in August of 2015 in London.

“So much of Jyn is movement,” Jones said. “It became a very important part of finding her. She walks almost a bit like a caged animal. Her fight sequences become like dances.”

Read the entire Jones profile at THR.

