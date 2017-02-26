This beautiful 'Rogue One' concept art shows off early designs for the characters

“Rogue One” is now in theatres. The film introduces “Star Wars” fans to a lot of new characters, but that’s not how they always looked.

“The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” goes behind-the-scenes with beautiful illustrations showing off the expanded “Star Wars” universe in great detail.

The 256-page is a perfect companion for any fan who’s seeing the movie. Not only is it filled with tons of concept art showcasing the development of locations and characters from Jyn Erso to the many, many designs that imperial droid K-2SO underwent, but there is also a great deal of commentary from the artists and costume designer who worked on the film.

Abrams Books shared several pieces of concept designs from artist and co-costume designer Glyn Dillon with INSIDER from the newly-released book. Keep reading to see some of the early designs for character looks in the movie.

Among the designs for Director Krennic are ones with various hats. This one appears to show him a little roughed up. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization Ben Mendelsohn looks much more debonair in the role. Disney Originally, the story wasn't supposed to be framed so heavily around the Rogue One leader, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization After some reconfiguring of a story pitch from John Knoll, chief creative officer at Industrial Light & Magic, the story was re-tooled a bit to focus on a more personal story between Jyn and her father. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization In early versions of the script, Jyn had a Jedi mother and a younger brother who she had to protect. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization Jyn's 'concho' look she wears while searching for her father on Eadu was inspired by Eastern looks combined with a poncho. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization Two designs for Jyn's 'concho.' 'Felicity (Jones) wanted Jyn to have an Eastern influence -- which is appropriate for 'Star Wars,' with so many Japanese influences,' said co-costume designer David Crossman in 'The Art of Rogue One.' 'The mountain mission on Eadu was going to be a completely wet, freezing cold environment, so we tried to combine some Eastern looks with a poncho, and we ended up with this thing that we called the 'concho,' because it's a crossover coat mixed with a batwing poncho.' Rebel extremist leader Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) had a lot of different looks. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization, Disney/Lucasfilm This image from concept artist Aaron McBride shows a more grisly look to the 'Clone Wars' animated series character. 'Rogue One' introduces us to a few Stormtroopers. Here's one of the looks made for the Scarif trooper. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization This design of this trooper has a fashionable kilt. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization Blind warrior Chirrut (Donnie Yen) underwent several different looks with and without hair. Multiple designs were made for how his eyes should appear. Here's one of them. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization 'At first, we were going for a look that someone with actual cataracts might have -- pure whiteness -- but it's 'Star Wars,' and you also want your character to look cool. Different. 'Star Wars' can't be a reality show!' says Yen in the behind-the-scenes book. 'There were debates and discussions, but I said that seeing a Chinese character with blue eyes would be so spectacular. A Caucasian or a European -- not a big deal. But for a Chinese character, that is so fresh.' This version of his buddy Baze (Jiang Wen) shows him with slightly shorter hair and a fuller beard. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm Ltd. © Abrams Books, 2016 (C) 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. And TM. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization The red in his outfit helped inspire some of the red in Chirrut's as well. 'Baze is like a combination of all your favourite elements of Star Wars characters. The partial armour, the boiler suit, the cool gun, the backpack,' said David Crossman. 'It was really driven by what we thought audiences would like -- what you'd want to see in a mercenary character like this. (Director) Gareth (Edwards) really responded well to the red, so we put some red in Chirrut as well.' Here's the duo in the final film. Disney/Lucasfilm 'Rogue One' is currently in theatres. You can check out more on the 'Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.