These iconic 'Star Wars' characters will definitely not show up in 'Rogue One'

Disney ‘Rouge One: A Star Wars Story.’

The first-ever standalone “Star Wars” movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” has dealt with a lot of rumours. From the reported reshoots, supposedly to make it less of a “war movie,” to how close exactly the movie is to the start of “Star Wars: A New Hope” (is it 10 minutes before? longer?).

But what we now know for sure is that two characters will not be in the movie.

Rumours have swirled around the internet that Anakin Skywalker will show up in the movie, alongside the young Han Solo (who will be played in a future spin-off movie by Alden Ehrenreich).

But “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently addressed both rumours and said that neither character will be in the movie.

Watch their comments here:

Though footage at Star Wars Celebration showed that Darth Vader will appear in “Rogue One,” the standalone will primarily feature new characters in the “Star Wars” universe. So it’s nice to get confirmation that the movie isn’t plugging in too many familiar faces.

“Rogue One” opens in theatres December 16.

