People who have seen the new 'Star Wars' movie say it's one of the best ones yet

Lucasfilm Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

Full reviews for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” are under embargo until 12 p.m. EST Tuesday, December 13. But the film premiered in LA Saturday night, and a lot of the celebrities and journalists who watched it have good things to say.

“Rogue One” is the first anthology film in the “Star Wars” franchise, meaning it doesn’t take place in the main storyline. Instead, it’s a spinoff film that takes place before the events of “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” about a band of rebels who unite to steal the plans for the Death Star from the Galactic Empire.

Here’s what some of the people who watched the film have to say:

1sr Rogue One review. It was actually AMAZING!!! Super fun & exciting. Ties in w/episode 4 perfectly. #StarWars

— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) December 11, 2016

“Last night #rogueone premiere was really fun. And the movie is really good and really dark (in a very good way),” Moby wrote on Instagram.



People worried about #RogueOne not being a gritty war film need not worry. It’s intense, relentless. You can practically taste the grit.

— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 11, 2016

Perfect Felicity Jones an action heroine I would follow into space battle any day, in a film full of great hero turns #rogueone

— jen yamato (@jenyamato) December 11, 2016

ROGUE ONE = excellent. People around me saying even better than THE FORCE AWAKENS. Congrats Disney/Lucasfilm/amazing talent involved.

— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) December 11, 2016

ROGUE ONE had me from the opening to the very end. Incredible action mixed with a script fans are going to love. Going to make people happy.

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 11, 2016

ROGUE ONE’s real secret weapon is d.p. Greig Fraser, whose underlit, dreamy frames rep a brave stylistic break from today’s blockbuster look

— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 11, 2016

The last time I loved a Star Wars movie as much as I loved #RogueOne, it was 1977.

— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) December 11, 2016

Holy craps @starwars #RogueOne was absolutely incredible. See it as soon as you can!!! Gareth Edwards I LOVE YOU. https://t.co/84ap5m3rwb

— Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) December 11, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.