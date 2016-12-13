People who have seen the new 'Star Wars' movie say it's one of the best ones yet

Jacob Shamsian
Star Wars Rogue One Jyn Erso lightenedLucasfilmFelicity Jones as Jyn Erso in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

Full reviews for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” are under embargo until 12 p.m. EST Tuesday, December 13. But the film premiered in LA Saturday night, and a lot of the celebrities and journalists who watched it have good things to say.

“Rogue One” is the first anthology film in the “Star Wars” franchise, meaning it doesn’t take place in the main storyline. Instead, it’s a spinoff film that takes place before the events of “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” about a band of rebels who unite to steal the plans for the Death Star from the Galactic Empire.

Here’s what some of the people who watched the film have to say:

“Last night #rogueone premiere was really fun. And the movie is really good and really dark (in a very good way),” Moby wrote on Instagram.

 

