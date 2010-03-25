Arrested Moore Capital Trader Julian Rifat Made Morgan Stanley's Best Investors List

Two days ago, word came out that Julian Rifat, an equity-execution trader at Louis Moore Bacon’s Moore Capital, was arrested in connection with fifteen other employees on charges of insider trading.

Now Bloomberg is reporting that Rifat in the past had made Morgan Stanley’s “Investors That Matter” list earlier in the year:



Bloomberg: Julian Rifat, the Moore Capital Management LLC employee arrested as part of the U.K.’s largest crackdown on insider trading, is a former track star who made a Morgan Stanley list of high-powered equity investors.

Mark Lake, a spokesman for Morgan Stanley in New York, had no immediate comment on the presentation, which appears on the Web site of the German Equity Forum, an event organised by Deutsche Boerse AG and KfW SME Bank for companies that are seeking equity financing.

Continue reading ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.