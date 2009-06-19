Rogue Ex-Cop Kicks Delinquents Out Of Their Homes, Rents Them Out

This is basically a reminder that the housing market really brings out the worst in everyone.



In Florida (West Palm Beach, naturally) an ex-cop has been busted for finding a fresh and novel way to exploit the housing market.

Palm Beach Post: Carl Heflin, 51, of suburban West Palm Beach was arrested June 4 and charged with organised scheme to defraud and committing a criminal process under colour of law.

This morning he was marched back into a courtroom at the Palm Beach County Jail to face burglary and grand theft charges related to his “elaborate scheme,” which authorities said affected dozens of foreclosed homes in the Westgate neighbourhood and surrounding areas.

Heflin, who worked a short stint as a West Palm Beach police officer in the 1980s, used bogus warrant deeds and a junk legal justification he called “adverse possession” to seize and plunder as many as 30 houses, which he then would rent out to unsuspecting tenants, said Detective Michael Antinoro of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.The scheme netted about $6,000 a month in rent, Antinoro said.

Of course, you can’t just go around kicking anyone out of their homes and then renting it out. It only works if you have a lot of people who are delinquent on their homes, but still haven’t been kicked out. It’s a pretty clever scam, actually.

And if you’re a homeowner who thinks you might be kicked out any day now — like if you’e Edmund Andrews or something — make sure the guy in uniform forcing you out of your home is who he says he is.

