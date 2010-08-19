Now Two Of The Biggest Austerity Proponents Are Having Second Thoughts

Paul Krugman is smirking this morning after two of his biggest economic rivals in the fight over stimulus vs. austerity have backed down from their positions.



Krugman notes on his blog that Kenneth Rogoff and Carmen Reinhart are now both saying that we can’t stop spending in the face of what is a weak recovery.

From the McClatchy article:

“We may need another stimulus bill just to decompress from the previous one, a smaller one to cushion the landing,” said Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard University economist and a co-author of the book.

Added his fellow co-author, Carmen Reinhart, a University of Maryland economist: “I’m not one of those deficit hawks. … I’m not saying you run out and pull the plug and have an adjustment that could derail what fragile recovery we do have.”

These comments from the two professors come after they released a paper last week detailing how countries with debt to GDP ratios above 90% have significantly lower growth rates.

The two have come under criticism for their pro-austerity arguments, which have been used by individuals such as Keith McCullough to suggest the U.S. is entering a grave economic period.

Check out Niall Ferguson’s argument for austerity >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.