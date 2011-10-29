Rogoff: Nice Try, But Greece Will Leave The Euro

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The outcome of Wednesday’s EU leader’s summit triggered a massive global stock market rally. But there are plenty of sceptics who have been sounding off.The latest is economist Ken Rogoff. Speaking at a Bloomberg conference last night, Rogoff argued that EU leaders only bought time, but problems still persist.



“It feels at its root to me like more of the same, where they’ve figured how to buy a couple of months,” said Rogoff (via Bloomberg).

He believes Greece is still likely to leave the euro within 10 years. “The interesting question is will all the countries in the euro still be in the euro? My answer to that is no.”

Don’t Miss: A Complete Guide To Who’s Freaking Out Over A Greek Default

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.