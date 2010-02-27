Rogoff: America Has Defaulted Before And It Will Run Into Trouble Again

Kenneth Rogoff spoke with CNBC today about the threat of sovereign debt crises today.



The Key Points:

When countries hit gross government debt as 90-100% of GDP, problems are bound to arise.

If countries go too long with stimulus it can leave them in a debt trap and with prolonged slow growth.

The U.S. has been in ‘default’ before — when it went off the gold standard — and there is no reason why it won’t have problems again.

Banking crises inevitably lead to sovereign debt crises as governments take on the debt.

