Jim Rogers: The Euro Will Be Dead In 20 Years

Jim Rogers calmly states that the Euro will not exist in 20 years:



CNBC:

The euro is unlikely to still exist as a currency over the longer term, the pound will fall substantially in the next few years and US Treasurys and some real estate in China are the world’s two current bubbles, legendary investor Jim Rogers told CNBC.com Wednesday.

“The euro will probably break up in the next 15 to 20 years,” Rogers said in an interview. “Don’t get me wrong, I own the euro.”

“We’ve had currency unions in history, they didn’t survive, this one won’t survive either,” he explained.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.