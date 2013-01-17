Everything You Need To Know About The Next BlackBerry Phone In One PowerPoint

Rogers, a Canadian wireless carrier, is gearing up for the launch of RIM’s next BlackBerry phone and CrackBerry got its hands on an internal training presentation that has all the details of the new device.



We’ve embedded the lengthy presentation for you below, but here are a few highlights:

There will be 70,000 apps and 20 million songs available to download at launch.

The screen has a 356 dpi resolution.

Qualcomm S4 processor.

You can share you phone’s screen with other users via BBM.

RIM will officially unveil the new phone, which will likely be called the BlackBerry Z10, at a big press conference on January 30.

Stuff from Chris Parsons

