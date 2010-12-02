Rogers Communications In Talks To Buy The Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors

Phil Kessel

On the heels of yesterday’s news that Richard Peddie, president and CEO of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment will retire at the end of next year, there are reports that Roger Communications is in talks to purchase a majority share in the the monopoly of Toronto teams.Rogers wants to purchase the two-thirds stake currently owned by the Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan for a sum of around $1.3 billion.



The news comes one day after an offer was made to buy the Buffalo Sabres.

The deal would include the Maple Leafs, Raptors, Marlies (the Leafs’ AHL affiliate), and the Toronto FC soccer club, giving Rogers “control [over] almost every single stream of sports-producing revenue in the city.”

Rogers is the one Canada’s two primary wireless and cable companies and already owns the Toronto Blue Jays. Bringing all their sports properties under one network could give them one of the largest sports conglomerates in Northa America.

