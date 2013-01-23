Man Describes The '14 Seconds Of Mayhem' Before His Legs Were Destroyed In A Skiing Accident

Photo: Arc’teryx
Roger Strong has more than 42 years of skiing experience under his belt. But even a lifetime of training on the slopes is no match for an avalanche.
In April 2011, Roger was climbing up his favourite backcountry run when he triggered a snow slide that hurled him and two of his friends several hundred feet down the mountain.
Roger’s horizontal skis were clotheslined by a tree, and his tibias, the bone that connects the knee to the ankle, were ripped from his femurs.
Over the past decade an average of 25 people died each year in avalanches in the United States. The list of fatalities has ballooned in the last half-century alongside the growth of ski tourism.
Fortunately Roger survived. He returned to the spot that mangled his legs and bound him to a wheelchair for more than three months exactly one year after the horrific accident
Roger’s memory of that terrifying day — and inspiring recovery — are chronicled in a short film by ARC’TERYX.
Backcountry skiing generally refers to skiing ungroomed snow, outside of designated ski resorts. It is therefore more challenging and more dangerous.
Before leaving, Roger decided to take a look at Slot Couloir, a steep and narrow gulley, that runs down Mount Snoqualmie.
The last thing Roger remembers is shoving his avalung in his mouth, a device used in avalanche terrain to prevent the wearer from suffocating if they are buried. He recalls looking at his friend Drew and believing he was going to die.
He tumbled head-first through trees as snow rushed over his face. His arms swung out and for a moment he started to maintain control. Then, it all stopped.
This is the tree that ripped Rogers tibias (the lower bones of the leg) from his femurs, the bone in the thigh.
Although Roger has his family to think about — he has a wife and a young daughter — even a brush with death can't keep him away from the mountains he loves.
