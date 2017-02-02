ROGER STONE: Trump is 'never going to change'

- Roger Stone has been Donald Trump’s friend and confidant for roughly 40 years.
- Stone was an informal campaign adviser to Trump and is the author of The Making of the President 2016.
- Roger Stone said Friday he plans to plead not guilty to seven federal charges he faces in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
- Stone explains why he thinks President Trump’s personality and public persona as commander-in-chief isn’t likely to change.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on February 1, 2017.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.