ROGER STONE: Trump is 'never going to change'

Roger Stone has been Donald Trump’s friend and confidant for roughly 40 years.

Stone was an informal campaign adviser to Trump and is the author of The Making of the President 2016.

Roger Stone said Friday he plans to plead not guilty to seven federal charges he faces in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Stone explains why he thinks President Trump’s personality and public persona as commander-in-chief isn’t likely to change.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on February 1, 2017.

