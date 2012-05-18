Roger Stone On Political Scandals, Birthers, And What It's Like To Work For Richard Nixon

We sat down with veteran Republican strategist Roger Stone this week to talk about the 2012 presidential election, and find out what really goes on inside presidential campaigns.
Stone, a self-described “GOP hitman,” told us what it was like to work for Richard Nixon — hint: “shady” — and gave us his take on the whole birth certificate issue.
Watch the interview below:
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Robert Libetti
