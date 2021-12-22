To fundraise for his legal fees, Roger Stone is auctioning off an NFT of a Trump autograph which reads: ‘To Roger — You are the greatest’

Trump ally Roger Stone is auctioning off a non-fungible token of an autograph addressed to him by former President Donald Trump. Stone Cold Collection/Roger Stone

Roger Stone is fundraising for his legal fees by auctioning off an NFT of a Trump autograph.

The autograph was scrawled on a magazine cover, and reads: “To Roger — YOU ARE THE GREATEST.”

The NFT is going at a starting price of $US1,000 ($AU1,387), but there were no bids on it at press time.

Roger Stone is auctioning off a non-fungible token of an autographed magazine cover signed by former President Donald Trump to fundraise for his legal bills.

The NFT is for a Trump-autographed over of Real Estate New York. The autograph reads: “To Roger — YOU ARE THE GREATEST,” and is being auctioned at a starting bid of $US1,000 ($AU1,387).

The auction details of the item note that there will only be one NFT sold of the autograph. However, if the final bid ends up being over $US20,000 ($AU27,746), the winner will get the physical version of the autograph.

Stone valued the piece as “priceless” on the auction listing. Bids are going at $US100 ($AU139) increments, but at press time, there were no bids yet on the NFT.

“Between the cost of defending myself in six remaining merit-less but sensationalized harassment civil suits and the J-6 Witchhunt my legal expenses are formidable,” Stone wrote in an email to Politico. In December, Stone appeared in a deposition before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot, where he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Stone also told Politico that the “cancer therapies not covered by insurance for my wife are also not inexpensive.”

In an interview in June, Stone told the Daily Mail that his wife Nydia had been diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma, prompting the Stones to ask for a 90-day stay in a tax claims lawsuit. However, Stone announced on his Telegram channel on Dec. 18 that his wife was “cancer-free” after receiving “homeopathic and holistic cancer therapies” along with “large doses of prayer.”

The Trump autograph appears to be part of a larger assortment of pieces called the “Stone Cold Collection,” an assortment of “8,000 rare photographs, posters, buttons, and artworks.”

Other notable pieces in the “Stone Cold Collection” include an autographed photo of former president Ronald Reagan, and an old newspaper clipping featuring Stone titled “Men Who Look Great.” Also included in the collection is a picture of the “Stone Tower,” which is essentially a snapshot of seven rocks stacked on top of each other labeled with the words “God,” “MAGA,” “Roger,” and “Stone.”

Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Stone is not the only Trumpworld figure who has ventured into the NFT business. In December, former First Lady Melania Trump announced that she was launching an NFT venture and hawking a token of her “cobalt blue eyes.”