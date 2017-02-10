Roger Stone explains what Trump has in common with Richard Nixon

- Roger Stone has been Donald Trump’s close friend and confidant for roughly 40 years.
- Stone said Friday he plans to plead not guilty to seven federal charges he faces in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
- Stone, who’s the author of “The Making of the President 2016” and stars in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone,” discusses what Trump has in common with former President Richard Nixon.
Roger Stone:They are very similar in the sense that they’re both brilliant. They’re both combative. Neither one is afraid to take on the media. That they appeal to the forgotten man, the silent majority. The blue collar white Democrat that was part of the Nixon coalition is now part of the Trump coalition. Ironically, it was former President Nixon to my mind the very first person who saw the possibilities of a Trump presidency. He met Donald Trump in George Steinbrenner’s box in 1987 at a Yankees game, and the former president called me the next morning and said, “Well I met your man. He’s really got it. This guy could go all the way.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally posted on August 9, 2017.
Eames Yates contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.
