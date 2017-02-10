Roger Stone explains what Trump has in common with Richard Nixon

Roger Stone:They are very similar in the sense that they’re both brilliant. They’re both combative. Neither one is afraid to take on the media. That they appeal to the forgotten man, the silent majority. The blue collar white Democrat that was part of the Nixon coalition is now part of the Trump coalition. Ironically, it was former President Nixon to my mind the very first person who saw the possibilities of a Trump presidency. He met Donald Trump in George Steinbrenner’s box in 1987 at a Yankees game, and the former president called me the next morning and said, “Well I met your man. He’s really got it. This guy could go all the way.”

