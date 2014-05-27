Roger Rogerson Is The Second Ex-Cop Charged With Murder And Drug Supply In Jamie Gao Case

Roger Rogerson has been charged over the alleged murder of Jamie Gao. Source: Facebook

Disgraced former detective Roger Rogerson has been charged with murder and large commercial drug supply, the second former police officer to face charges over the death of 20-year-old student James Gao.

A body found floating in the ocean off Cronulla yesterday morning has been identified as Jamie Gao. A post-mortem to determine the cause of Mr Gao’s death has not yet been completed.

Police will allege was Gao executed by Rogerson and another former Sydney detective Glen McNamara, 55, of Cronulla, who was charged with the same offences on Sunday, as part of a drug deal that went wrong. McNamara has been remanded in custody to next appear in Central Local Court on 22 July. Rogerson was arrested at his Padstow Heights home this morning and refused bail to appear in Bankstown Local Court this afternoon.

Rogerson, 73, was dismissed from the NSW Police Force in 1986 and has been jailed twice; for perverting the course of justice and for lying to the Police Integrity Commission.

In 2009, Rogerson published an autobiography, The Dark Side, which was launched by Sydney radio broadcaster Alan Jones.

