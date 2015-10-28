Roger Moore says James Bond should never be gay or female

With the latest James Bond movie, “Spectre,” coming to theatres November 6, it’s that time again when the Internet starts fighting about who should play 007 next.

The topic has become even more popular since Daniel Craig’s public statements that he’s grown tired of playing the character (though he has admitted he’s contractually obligated for one more movie).

Whenever it’s time to christen a new Bond, talk grows about the possibility of the next spy being a person of colour, gay, or female. Most of the former Bonds are all for having the character change to address more progressive times.

Except Roger Moore.

Telling The Daily Mail in a recent interview that “political correctness” should not be pandered to when choosing future Bonds, he went on to say, “I’ve heard people talk about how there should be a lady Bond or a gay Bond. But they wouldn’t be Bond for the simple reason that wasn’t what Ian Fleming wrote.”

Moore played Bond in seven films from 1973 to 1985, including classics like “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “Octopussy,” and “A View to a Kill.”

“It is not about being homophobic or, for that matter, racist,” the 88-year-old actor continued. “It is simply about being true to the character.”

But that theory doesn’t hold much water. English author Ian Fleming created the Bond character in 1953, and since the first movie adaptation of the character in 1962’s “Dr. No” starring Sean Connery, the character has veered further and further from Fleming’s vision. Some even make the case that Moore is least like Fleming’s version of the secret agent.

One thing that will always be true about choosing a new Bond is that you can never please everyone, however absurd the reasons for their discontent. Remember the big gripe many fans had when Craig was hired? His hair was too blond.

