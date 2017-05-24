'James Bond' star Sir Roger Moore has died of cancer at the age of 89

Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

He passed away in Switzerland after a “short but brave” battle with cancer, according to a tweet from his personal account.

A letter from his children Deborah, Geoffrey, and Christian posted to Twitter stated: “The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

“Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people.”

Moore played James Bond in seven films in the franchise, including “Live and Let Die,” and “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” his children’s statement went on.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg

— Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

They added that their thoughts are with Moore’s wife, Kristina Tholstrup, “at this difficult time.” A private funeral is due to be held in Monaco.

“The affection our father felt whenever he walked onto a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall,” the statement went on.

“The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.”

Andreas Rentz / Getty Sir Roger Moore and wife Kristina Tholstrup.

Moore was born in Stockwell, London, in 1927.

He studied at a number of UK schools, including the Battersea Grammar School and University of Durham, before he was commissioned into the Royal Army Service Corps in 1946.

He then studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA), where he was a classmate of future costar Lois Maxwell — the original Miss Moneypenny — according to The Independent.

He has worked as a model and an actor in films and television programmes, including Bond and “The Saint.”

He is also known for his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and has been the recipient of two Queen’s honours: A CBE in 1999, and KBE in 2003.

He was married four times. He leaves behind his fourth wife Kristina “Kiki” Tholstrup, and three children, Deborah, Geoffrey, and Christian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.