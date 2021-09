Roger Michell attends the Telluride Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Telluride, Colorado Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Director Roger Michell, whose films include “Notting Hill” and “My Cousin Rachel,” has died, aged 65, his publicist told PA news agency.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on 22 September,” his publicist say, according to The Independent, citing PA.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.