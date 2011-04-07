Roger McNamee's Band Is Playing New York Tonight

It’s widely known that Roger McNamee, the cofounder of private equity firm Elevation Partners, plays in a band called Moonalice.



What’s not widely known: they’re playing in New York tonight.

The band is opening for Steve Kimock at Sullivan Hall, and the show starts around 8:30.

A brief personal note: I once played on a bill with McNamee’s prior band, the Flying Other Brothers, as part of a party in San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall. They were skilled, and sounded pretty much exactly as you’d expect from this picture here.

