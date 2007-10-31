Roger McNamee Puts Magazines in Their Place: The Can

Media don’t disappear as technologies change, they evolve. Before TV, for example, radio was what TV is today: the broadcast medium. After TV, radio became an in-car niche medium. Before the Internet, newspapers were valuable purveyors of news. Today, newspapers are a horrendous waste of paper, ink, energy, and advertising dollars that contain information that might have been interesting yesterday. And so forth.

In the age of the Internet, magazines are changing, too–especially business magazines. Specifically, they’re nose-diving. And at the Future of Business Media conference today, celebrity VC Roger McNamee put his finger on the media niche that business magazines may eventually fill: Toilet reading.

(In Roger’s house, apparently, WiFi is unavailable in the bathroom)

