Roger McNamee: Don't Trust Android Because "Some 16 Year Old Kid In The Eastern Bloc" Could Just Erase Your Hard Drive

We’re in a cycle where Windows will become irrelevant. For the first time Windows is below 50% of all internet connected devices, so “we’re going to free up $100 billion in revenue over the next few years per year.”

“As Windows goes down, Apple rises,” thanks to iPad.

As Apple rises, Google goes down because of the rise of the app model.

“Apple is just killing the world wide web.”

However, McNamee still thinks Microsoft stock is a buy because it’s so strong in email with Exchange. Microsoft will be able to crank prices on Exchange.

Microsoft’s partners like Intel and Dell, though, are going to be slaughtered.

If you’re looking for a pair trade, go long Apple and short Google, says McNamee. He says Google will be OK, but you can still make money on this trade.

He’s not excited about Android because A. nobody makes any money from it and B. It has no “anti-virus protection.” He says he’s waiting for the day when “some 16 year old kid in the eastern bloc presses a button and erases every body’s hard drive. I’m serious.” He added, “You had 64 apps removed because they were stealing credit card info.”

McNamee is very bullish on Apple. He asks, what if the iPad is like the iPod market and Apple owns 60% of the market for the long run? We’re looking at the biggest hardware company there ever was by a mile.

