Republican Roger Marshall and Democrat Barbara Boiler vie for an open US Senate seat in Kansas

Associated Press Rep. Roger Marshall

GOP Rep. Roger Marshall is running against Democratic State Senator Barbara Bollier to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts in Kansas.

Bollier will face an uphill battle against Marshall, the preferred pick of the Republican establishment whose Senate bid was backed by Roberts and other prominent Republicans.

The protracted and hotly-contested Republican primary fight, however, allowed Bollier to amass a massive cash advantage over Marshall.

The candidates:

Marshall, who represents the state’s first congressional district, defeated controversial former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and business owner Bob Hamilton in a competitive primary to determine the GOP nominee in the race to succeed Roberts.

Marshall, a veteran of the US Army Reserves and a OB/GYN by training, is a staunch conservative but still a far more mainstream Republican as opposed to a firebrand like Kobach. His primary run was endorsed by outgoing Senator Pat Roberts, National Right to Life, and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Bollier, also a physician, has served in the Kansas state legislature since 2011 and in the state senate since 2017, where she has advocated for greater healthcare access and education funding in Kansas. A former Republican, she’s positioning herself as a common-sense, pragmatic centrist with experience working across the aisle.

Bollier will face an uphill battle against Marshall in safely Republican Kansas, the protracted and hotly-contested Republican primary fight has allowed her to amass a massive cash advantage over Marshall and all the Republicans in the primary race.

She raised $US3.7 million in 2020’s second fundraising quarter, breaking an all-time quarterly fundraising record for any federal or state campaign in Kansas history, the Kansas City Star reported.

The race between Bollier and Marshall has heated up in recent weeks as Bollier has ratcheted up her criticism of Marshall for his stances on healthcare and in her view, for downplaying the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. In return, Marshall has attacked Bollier’s support for abortion rights and tried to portray her as “out of touch.”

Bollier also recently secured a powerful endorsement from former Republican Senator Nancy Kassebaum, who served in the seat for 19 years from 1978 to 1997.

The stakes:



In addition to winning back the White House, regaining control of the US Senate for the first time since 2015 is a top priority for Democrats and would be a major accomplishment towards either delivering on a future president Joe Biden’s policy goals or thwarting Trump’s second-term agenda.

Currently, the US Senate is made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents that caucus with Democrats, winning that Democrats need to win back a net total of four seats to have a 51-seat majority (if Biden wins, his vice president would also serve as president of the Senate and would be a tie-breaker vote).

And now, the US Senate is gearing up for a high-stakes confirmation battle to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 from pancreatic cancer on September 18. Within hours of her death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky pledged that Trump’s nominee for the high court would receive a vote on the floor of the Senate, and Trump said the day after that he would name a replacement “without delay.”

Ginsburg’s death threw a stick of dynamite into an already supercharged election shaped by a deadly pandemic that has so far claimed over 200,000 American lives, and a national reckoning around race after several high-profile deaths of Black Americans in encounters with police.

Trump and McConnell’s posturing on the issue has excited conservatives enthusiastic about the possibility of Trump getting to appoint a third justice in his first term, but infuriated liberals who accused McConnell of blatant hypocrisy after he refused to hold confirmation proceedings for Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016, citing the upcoming presidential election. Senate Republicans held the seat open long enough for Trump to appoint his choice, Justice Neil Gorsuch, to the seat.

Kansas has traditionally been a Republican stronghold, and Marshall winning the August 4 primary was a relief for national Republicans concerned that Kobach’s bombastic political brand and very recent statewide loss in the 2018 Kansas gubernatorial election.

Still, Republicans are largely playing defence in 2020 to maintain control of the chamber, with both sides continuing to invest in the race. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that a PAC aligned with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is spending over $US4 million on TV ads to boost Marshall over the next several weeks.

The money race: With less than three months to go until the general election, Bollier has far outmatched Marshall in fundraising, bringing in over $US7.8 million and spending $US3.6 million this cycle compared to $US2.7 million raised and $US2.3 million spent for Marshall, according to the Centre for Responsive Politics. Bollier also now outpaces Marshall in cash on hand by a 4-to-1 ratio.

What the polling says: A poll of the race conducted after the primary by Public Policy Polling from August 5-6 indicates that Marshall’s posturing in the race has suffered considerably from the bitter GOP primary. After the primary, Marshall now leads Bollier by one point, 43% to 42%, down from the 10-point lead he held from Bollier in March in Public Policy Polling.

A subsequent poll conducted by SurveyUSA from August 5-9 found Marshall leading Bollier by two points, 46% to 44%, among likely voters.

What the experts say: The Cook Political Report and Inside Elections rate this race as “leans Republican” while Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics rates it as “likely Republican.”

According to FiveThirtyEight’s US Senate model Marshall has a 78% chance of defeating Bollier in the November election. Marshall is expected to receive 52% of the popular vote, or 7% more than Bollier.

