NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Is Doing A Twitter Q&A And It's Going Horribly Wrong

In the most predictable development of the NFL offseason, Roger Goodell’s Twitter Q&A was hijacked by hundreds of inane, hilarious, vulgar, and brutally honest questions.

At about 1 p.m. the official NFL account asked its followers for questions using the #AskCommish hashtag.

It didn’t end well.

Here’s a sampling of what people were tweeting before the 1:30 p.m. Q&A even began.









































Have the anonymous industry good ole boys decided the NFL can handle out gay players yet? Asking for a friend. #AskCommish

— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) May 6, 2014

#AskCommish is there anyone anywhere more out of touch and incompetent than you?

— Simon (@canned_lobster) May 6, 2014

How can you claim to be about player safety but move towards an 18 game season? Admit it’s just about $US$ #AskCommish @nfl

— Jason (@jsonbrou) May 6, 2014

How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if it wasn’t suffering brain trauma from 12 years as an NFL offensive lineman? #AskCommish

— Josef Stylin (@_Hozay) May 6, 2014

Will you ever stop destroying the league? #askcommish

— Diesel (@Diesel6401) May 6, 2014

Why can’t you listen to 10 renowned Sports Economists and accept the fact that the Blackout Rule is archaic & worthless? #AskCommish

— Michael Abromowitz (@FootballExpert) May 6, 2014

Why are you the devil? Why do you suck at your job? Why did they hire you? RT @nfl: 30 minutes… #AskCommish pic.twitter.com/lvtLeixBZa

— Ace Boogie (@itsablackguy) May 6, 2014

When you pushed for an 18-game season while saying the NFL was concerned about head injuries … stupid, corrupt or both? #AskCommish

— SportsPickle (@sportspickle) May 6, 2014

Why are the bills cheerleaders claiming they work for wages comparable to factory workers in Dhaka #askcommish

— Anthony Weiner (@BronxBomber45) May 6, 2014

#AskCommish How do you respond to fans that feel you’re ruining football?

— Kyle Madson (@MadSports8) May 6, 2014

#AskCommish why are you destroying the sport that I love

— FlowJ Simpson (@FlowsAndolini) May 6, 2014

Any predictions on who the next NFL player to be convicted of murder will be? #AskCommish

— Uncle Drunkle (@780BillsMafia) May 6, 2014

#AskCommish why are you trying to make the NFL as stale as McDonald’s night shift fries?

— debb (@itsjustdebb) May 6, 2014

#AskCommish were there too many Kubrick references in this week’s #MadMen

— John Locanthi (@HuekahJohn) May 6, 2014

Why do you hate anything to do with fun or emotion ? #AskCommish

— Andrew (@andrewboger) May 6, 2014

#AskCommish Hey. You know who wouldn’t change the nickname of something that slurs a bunch of people? If you guessed the devil?

— Duje Silver Dekan (@thegnc) May 6, 2014

Why do you continue to ruin the @nfl? #AskCommish

— Neighbour Nick (@Lilfaulkner502) May 6, 2014

Do you feel guilty profiting off of breast cancer, or nah? #AskCommish

— Amanda (@pghsteelersgrl) May 6, 2014

Do you get tips on how to ruin a sport from Gary Bettman? #AskCommish

— iamjustinleon (@iamjustinleon) May 6, 2014

Goodell even made a joke about all the responses.

