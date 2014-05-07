NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Is Doing A Twitter Q&A And It's Going Horribly Wrong

Tony Manfred
Roger goodell nfl commissioner 2013 super bowlREUTERS/Sean Gardner

In the most predictable development of the NFL offseason, Roger Goodell’s Twitter Q&A was hijacked by hundreds of inane, hilarious, vulgar, and brutally honest questions.

At about 1 p.m. the official NFL account asked its followers for questions using the #AskCommish hashtag.

It didn’t end well.

Here’s a sampling of what people were tweeting before the 1:30 p.m. Q&A even began.




















Goodell even made a joke about all the responses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.