13 Ways Roger Goodell Has Turned The NFL Into A Dictatorship

Roger Goodell has pushed the boundaries of his power more than any NFL commissioner before him.



While he has presided over a period of massive success for the league, he has also been a lightning rod for controversy.

He has cultivated the sense — fairly or not — that he makes decisions unilaterally and sometimes outside the bounds of league protocol.

