Roger Goodell Says Steelers Didn't Stick Up For Ben Roethlisberger*

UPDATE: Peter King offered a correction saying that when Goodell said he spoke to two dozen players he didn’t mean they were all Steelers, though presumably a few them were.



EARLIER: Peter King’s Monday morning column previews an extensive profile of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that is set to run in Sports Illustrated this week.

Among the nuggets that King mentions: When Goodell was considering what to do with Ben Roethlisberger this offseason, he interviewed two dozen of his Steeler teammates and not a single one came to Ben’s defence.

Regarding Roethlisberger, Goodell said when he was investigating what to do with the quarterback, he talked to “I bet two dozen [Steeler] players … Not one, not a single player, went to his defence. It wasn’t personal in a sense, but all kinds of stories like, ‘He won’t sign my jersey.’ ”

King also says that Goodell has been known to have in-depth conversations about football with total strangers in airports, but his friends worry that he’s working himself too hard and may become burned out.

