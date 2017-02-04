Roger Goodell has made more than $150 million as NFL commissioner

Based on tax filings for the NFL, Roger Goodell was compensated more than $150 million in salary and bonuses in his first eight years as NFL commissioner. For comparison, that is $60 million more than Tom Brady earned during the same period.

Goodell’s compensation peaked during the 2013-14 fiscal year when he made $44 million. That dropped to $34 million in 2014-15.

While the comparison is apples and oranges, it does seem to provide some insight into where the league places its values. That is, a spokesperson for the NFL’s 32 owners makes more money than one of the players that is most responsible for the revenue the league enjoys.

Also unlike Brady, Goodell’s salary and bonuses will soon become closely guarded secrets. The tax filings were made public due to the league office filing as a tax-exempt, not-for-profit entity. The NFL dropped that status in 2015.

NOW WATCH: A regular guy tries the trendy barre class that women are obsessed with



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.