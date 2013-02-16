WOAH: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Got Paid $29 Million In 2011

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made a jaw-dropping $29.49 million in 2011, according to Daniel Kaplan of the Sports Business Journal.



That includes a $22.3 million bonus.

To put that in perspective, Drew Brees got the biggest contract in NFL history last winter and it pays him an average of $20 million per season.

Goodell took over in 2006, and the NFL has been as popular as ever under his regime.

He was paid $9.89 million in the 2010, but received a new contract last February that bumped his salary up to ~$20 million, Kaplan reported at the time.

