Roger Goodell: We Need "Intensive, Round The Clock Negotiations"*

UPDATE: Goodell was very calm in the face of constant CBA questions, but didn’t have the sense of humour of DeMaurice Smith and the NFLPA yesterday. It sounds like Goodell is desperate to get a deal done by March 4th, and he made it clear that he’s willing to negotiate on every issue. But, Goodell wants the two sides to be at the negotiating table “around the clock.” See below for our live blog from the presser.



EARLIER: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is set to take the stage at 12:30 and we’ll be live blogging it here.

12:30 Goodell has taken the stage.

12:34 Asked about feedback he’s gotten on the 18-game season, Goodell explains that one of the main reasons the league wants two more regular season games is because fans don’t like the preseason.

12:36 Goodell has told Indianapolis to continue preparing for next year’s Super Bowl. Goodell, “wants to get this deal done in the next few weeks.”

12:38 Asked whether the weather will affect future Dallas Super Bowl bids, Goodell explains that Cowboys Stadium is equipped to handle weather because of its dome. Also says there’s bad weather everywhere.

12:39 Goodell was asked about DeMaurice Smith’s comments yesterday that the players’ share of revenue has gone down. “One is a fact, and one isn’t.” Cites the fact that the president of the NFLPA says the union “got a great deal in 2006.”

12:41 The NFL hasn’t made “any determinations of what will happen on March 4th.” But, the owners are “prepared for every outcome.” He’s focused on getting an agreement right now though.

12:43 Goodell was asked about increasing value for fans. I.e. if preseason games can’t be turned into regular season games, could ticket prices be reduced. He skirts around that.

12:45 This deal will get done “at the negotiation table.” Not through PR or litigation.

12:47 Is March 4th a hard deadline? Goodell says it’s a “very critical date.” Goodell wants “intensive, round the clock negotiations.” “Have to demonstrate that commitment.” Goodell says he does think both sides have a sense of urgency.

12:50 Goodell doesn’t view this as 18 regular season games, he sees the combination of 16 regular season and four preseason games as 20 games, wants to keep that, but as 18 regular and two preseason.

12:51 Goodell sort of sounded willing to compromise on the 18-game season. Says “there are no deal breakers.” Just wants to make the game better. “Status quo is not acceptable.”

12:52 Goodell calls the Farmer’s Insurance deal “a positive development,” but says financing for a stadium is still a long ways off.

12:55 Does the weather in Dallas change his thoughts on the NY Super Bowl in 2014? Goodell says “they’re probably planning for this type of weather.” Thinks they will be properly prepared.

12:56 Chad Ochocinco asking a question for OCNN. Ochocinco wants a real timetable. Goodell jokes, “sorry, I didn’t catch your name.” Goodell won’t say, but says there have to be “intensive negotiations” right now.

12:59 Goodell was asked about Vick. Says Vick told him people have used his name with ties to some party, but Vick never had any. Goodell says he’s “extremely proud” of Vick. Says the league is “looking for success stories, we’re not looking for people to fail.”

1:02 Goodell says he thinks fans just want an agreement, and don’t care about the details.

1:03 If the Steelers win, Goodell would be “more than happy” to give the MVP Trophy to Ben Roethlisberger or James Harrison.

1:04 Goodell emphasises he talks to “a lot of people.” Goodell isn’t worried about “legacies or how I’m going to be perceived,” his only concern is the long-term health of the game.

1:05 Goodell says the league wants to keep its teams where they are. Doesn’t want the Chargers to move to Los Angeles. But, that won’t happen without a new stadium.

1:06 Says, “we have to get beyond this negotiating ploy of opening the books.” Goodell says the NFLPA has more than enough information. He says the NFLPA recognises they got a “great deal in 2006.” Goodell insists the owners, and the players, are “willing to have a give and take.”

1:09 Someone jokingly asks if Goodell has a part time job in mind if he does reduce his salary to $1. “I don’t want my salary to go to a dollar. My wife doesn’t want my salary to go to a dollar.”

1:13 The RedZone channel will be on iPads soon.

1:15 If there’s no deal by March 4th, there won’t be free agency.

END OF PRESS CONFERENCE

