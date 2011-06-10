Roger Goodell Tries To Convince NFL Fans That The Lockout Is For Their Own Good

Photo: AP

Roger Goodell has been holding conference calls with season-ticket holders of all the NFL teams.It’s all part of his campaign to convince them the lockout is for the fans’ own good.



The Commish told Tampa Bay fans this week that one of the reasons the league is so desperate to get an new labour agreement is because they don’t want to keep passing the rising cost of business on to the fans.

“We can’t continue to shift the cost, whether it’s the rising player cost or the rising cost of operating an NFL franchise, on to our fans,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to get a better economic model. And I think everyone understands that.”

It’s a tack his PR people have used before and, of course, it’s nonsense.

Does anyone really think NFL tickets will stop rising, or heaven forbid, go down once the league controls their costs? The NFL made $9 billion in revenue last year, a record. Did any of that go back to the fans?

Look no further than their $200 standing-room Super Bowl tickets outside the stadium to know where they stand on “shifting the cost to fans.”

NFL teams will charge exactly as much as they think they can get and still fill their stadiums. Not a penny less.

It’s called supply and demand. Everyone definitely understands that.

