One Of The NFL's Most Powerful Owners Says Roger Goodell's Job Is Not In Jeopardy

Despite running the NFL as commissioner Roger Goodell is ultimately still employed by the 32 owners and answer to them.

Despite the assertion that some of the NFL owners were “dissatisfied” with the original 2-game suspension for Ray Rice after he was seen on video dragging his unconscious wife out of a casino elevator, and despite the call by many for Goodell to be suspended or fired, one of the most powerful owners in the league made it clear that Goodell’s job is safe.

Giants co-owner John Mara, son of former Giants owner Wellington Mara, one of the most revered owners in league history, released a statement supporting the investigation of Rice led by Goodell’s office.

Mara’s statement starts by saying that “many of [the league owners] were dissatisfied with the original two-game suspension of Ray Rice.” However Mara notes that Goodell took responsibility and the league’s policy on domestic violence has been “strengthened” and the NFL “will be a better league for it going forward.”

Mara then repeats Goodell’s earlier position that the NFL repeatedly requested the video of the incident but were denied access and that Goodell did the right thing by not going beyond law enforcement in an attempt to obtain the video.

Among those calling for Goodell to resign is the National Organisation of Women who released a statement on their website noting that the NFL “doesn’t have a Ray Rice problem; it has a violence against women problem.”

However, unless something emerges that shows Goodell has been dishonest about the league’s investigation, it looks like he is not going anywhere.

