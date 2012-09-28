Roger Goodell: 'We're Sorry To Have Put Fans Through That'

Roger Goodell held a press conference addressing the NFL and NFLRA’s agreement to end the lockout.



Goodell took this opportunity to apologise to the fans for the replacement refs. Goodell said:

“Something like this, it’s painful for everybody. Most importantly, it’s painful for fans. We’re sorry to have to put fans through that.”

Goodell also added that Monday night’s game was “not a tipping point” but may have moved the process along a bit:

“The Monday night game, I don’t believe, we were in such intensive negotiations over the last three week. It might have pushed the parties further along, but we were in intense negotiations.”

And in case you were worried, Goodell said he is “certain that they’re [the regular refs] in shape ready to go.” Well, we’ll just have to see for ourselves tonight.

