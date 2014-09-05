Roger Federer Beats Gael Monfils In Epic US Open Comeback

Roger Federer won in five sets after staging an epic comeback in the U.S. Open quarterfinal against 28-year-old Frenchman Gael Monfils on Thursday in New York.

Monfils, the electrifying 20th seed who had not lost a set all tournament, took a commanding lead early in the match, winning the first two sets.

Federer, the 33-year-old five-time champion, began his comeback in the third set, when he made only one unforced error to Monfils’ nine. He staved off consecutive match points in the fourth set, and then dominated the fifth set.

Federer will play 14th seed Marin Cilic in one semifinals, while top-seeded Novak Djokovic plays 10th seed Kei Nishikori in the other semifinal. The Swiss legend is chasing his first major tournament win since Wimbledon 2012.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.