Two Sad Photos Of Roger Federer After He Hit Rock Bottom In Switzerland Today

Roger Federer made the unusual decision to play a few small tournaments in Europe this summer in the lead up to the US Open.



It looks like that decision has backfired.

Today he lost in the second round of the Swiss Open to Daniel Brands, the 55th-ranked player in the world. It came a week after he lost to 65th-ranked Federico Delbonis in Hamburg, and a month after he lost to 99th-ranked Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon.

As he approaches his 32nd birthday, Federer is suffering through one of the worst stretches of his career.

For so many years Federer seemed more like a machine than a person. He rarely made mistakes and dispatched his opponents almost effortlessly.

That has changed, and he is now firmly in the post-prime era of his career.

It’s sad to see:

