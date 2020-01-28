Roger Federer says he should be 'skiing in Switzerland' after a 'lucky' Australian Open win

Getty/TPN Federer saved seven match points to beat Sandgren.

Roger Federer says he was “lucky” to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be “skiing in Switzerland.”

The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

“Got to get lucky some times, I tell you that,” Federer said after. “I don’t deserve this one.”

It was a match full of drama and included Federer being warned for offensive language, a medical timeout for a groin problem, and Sandgren being injured by a ball girl.

Federer faces Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, where he says he must play better, otherwise he is “actually going skiing.”

The world ranked No.3 men’s player saved an astonishing seven match points to defeat Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday, advancing to the tournament’s last four for the 15th time in his career.

“Got to get lucky some times, I tell you that,” Federer said courtside after. “Those seven match points I wasn’t under control. I was hoping he was not going to smash the winner. He played his match. I got incredibly lucky.

“As the match went on, I started to play again. I don’t deserve this one, but I’m standing here and I’m very, very happy.”

It is the second time in a few days Federer has produced a dramatic comeback.

In the third round last Friday, the 38-year-old clawed back from a set down to beat John Millman via a fifth set tie break in which he was trailing 8-4.

“With these lucky escapes, all of a sudden you might play without any expectations anymore because you know you should already be skiing in Switzerland,” he added.

Injuries, curse words, and ball girl troubles added to the drama

Midway through the third set, Federer was heard saying “f—— hell,” according to ABC, which was subsequently reported to umpire Marijana Veljovic by a nearby lineswoman.

He was handed a warning for an audible obscenity.

Shortly after, and at this point 3-0 down, Federer took a medical timeout, for what he later revealed to be a groin problem.

“Sometimes you feel a bit funny,” he said. “I started to feel my groin, my leg was tightening up. I don’t like to get the trainer, show weakness and all that stuff. It’s always the best when it’s your groin, because you go off an nobody really knows what is is.

“In the end I was like ‘whatever,’ I’m going to go off and have some treatment in my leg.”

In the fourth set, it was Sandgren’s time to succumb to injury, though this time it was at the hands of a ball girl.

The American was on the verge of victory in the fourth set tie break, when during the changeover, a ball girl accidentally clattered into his right knee. He returned to the court strapped up, and appeared unaffected, quickly surging into a 6-3 lead.

But he couldn’t capitalise. Federer found a way back to take the fourth, before cruising to a 6-3 victory in the fifth against a deflated Sandgren.

The Swiss now faces Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

“I better feel better than today,” he said when asked about the clash. “Otherwise I am actually going skiing.”

