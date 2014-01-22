Roger Federer Had The Shot Of The Australian Open And It Didn't Even Count

Roger Federer easily beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, but it was one shot on a Tsonga fault-serve that was the shot of the tournament so far.

In the third set, a serve by Tsonga clipped the net and redirected behind Federer who then hit a behind-the-back shot almost perfectly into the hands of one of the ball boys.



