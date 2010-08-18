Roger Federer Says His Amazing William Tell Knock-Bottle-Off-Guy's-Head-With Serve Trick Was Real

Earlier, we posted an amazing video showing Roger Federer knocking a water-bottle off a guy’s head with his serve during a Gillette ad shoot.



One of our readers not surprisingly howled that the video was obviously fake–that no one could be that precise (or that stupid).

And, certainly, that possibility had occurred to us.

We actually have no doubt that Federer’s aim is that precise–it would have to be for him to hit the serves he hits–but it seemed unlikely that he would try to pop a serve (two, actually) at a target that small in a suit in a studio with no warm-up, especially when a slight error might put out the guy’s eye and get Federer’s arse sued off.

But Roger Federer himself appears to have confirmed that the stunt was real (either that or the video fooled whoever programs his web site). Here’s what is posted on rogerfederer.com:

Now, it’s still possible, of course, that this is all a lame-arse (if successful) attempt by Gillette to get a viral video going, but if so, we’re surprised that Federer would sacrifice his own cred for the cause. (Just adding a winking emoticon to the message on the web site would keep the joke going and preserve Federer’s credibility in the process.)

