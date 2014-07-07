Roger Federer Said Nearly Winning Wimbledon Was A Great 'Stepping Stone' For Future Success

Still hungry? Yes. Picture: Getty Images

Roger Federer showed extraordinary longevity to almost claim an unlikely eighth Wimbledon title off Novak Djokovic last night.

The Serb eventually won 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-4 for his second Wimbledon and seventh Grand Slam title, but it was far from one-way traffic.

With the crowd behind him, Federer, 5-2 down in the fourth set and facing match point, reeled off a five-game win streak and took it to a fifth set.

Federer had his chance to open up a handy lead in the fifth set when he had a break point chance at 3-3. He played his way out of three break points on his next serve but Djokovic proved too strong.

“After losing the fourth set it wasn’t easy to go on and win the fifth set, I don’t know how I did it,” Djokovic told the BBC.

“This is the best tournament in the world and the one I always wanted to win so to be able to compete at such a high level I am so grateful.”

Djokovic now reclaims the number one spot in the world from Rafael Nadal.

At 32 years of age and with 17 Grand Slam titles to his name, Federer claimed his performance in dropping just one set on his way to the Wimbledon final would be a great “stepping stone” to further success.

“I think clearly we both walk away happy from here.

“I mean, him more happy than I am. But still, I’m happy overall.”

