Roger Federer rescued a small boy from crushing crowds at the US Open

Roger Federer is one of the most loved players in tennis and world sport.

And just as you thought he couldn’t get more popular, the world number two has gone and saved a child. Literally.

At the US Open this week Federer stopped to sign some autographs on his way off the court after defeating John Isner in straight sets.

As the people in the stand swarmed at the tennis pro, a young boy at the front of the pack was being crushed by the crowd.

The father of four – two sets of twins – noticed and asked security to pull him out. How sweet.

See it all go down here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccJu8AMyUNY

