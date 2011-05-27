Roger Federer Reaches Fourth Round Of French Open For Seventh Consecutive Year

PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer defeated Janko Tipsarevic 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.



The third-seeded Federer reached this stage of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the seventh straight year. He won the title in 2009 and was knocked out in the quarterfinals last year.

Federer had 37 winners and saved the only break point he faced before closing out the match when his 29th-seeded opponent sent an easy volley long.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion has not dropped a set at the French Open this year. He will next take on either Swiss Davis Cup teammate Stanislas Wawrinka or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.

