Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are planning on joining forces in a new tournament

Perhaps no rivalry in tennis carries the same amount of sheer name recognition than Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal, in which Nadal holds a 23-11 advantage.

But in preparation for the inaugural Laver Cup (named for Australian tennis legend Rod Laver), the two tennis legends will put their differences aside to team up in doubles competition, according to Washington Post’s Des Beiler.

The tournament, which will debut in September 2017, will pit Europe against the rest of the world, with Federer and Nadal, who hold 31 Grand Slam titles between them, on the same side of the net.

Nadal told the Washington Post, “It’s gonna be very special to be on a team with Roger. We have been like rivals for all of our careers, so to be on the same team, and even play some doubles together, will be something very special and I’m very excited about it.”

Federer also said, “I think it’s going to be absolutely unbelievable — to be on the same side of the net as Rafa finally is a great feeling. I was facing the big forehand and now I can actually support it, and tell him to hit one more and actually get joy out of it.”

It may be the first and last time we get to see two of the greatest tennis players of all time compete with one another.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.