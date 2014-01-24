Almost No One In The US Will See The Most Anticipated Match Of The Australian Open

With so many big upsets at the Australian Open, the most anticipated match of the tournament will be in the men’s semifinals and most people in the United States won’t be able to watch it.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal will take on Roger Federer in the second men’s semifinal. Depending on how long the earlier matches run, this highly-anticipated match will not start before 7:30 pm in Melbourne.

That means the match between two players with 30 combined Grand Slam titles will start at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the east coast of the U.S. and 12:30 am on the west coast.

If fans on the east coast are lucky, the match will go five sets and they may wake up to a thrilling final set. But even then, that means they will have missed three or four sets of what in all likelihood has been great tennis.

Even fans in Europe will miss the match unless they take the morning off from school or work.

This is Australia’s tournament and tournament officials should consider those fans first and foremost. But it also shows why this Grand Slam is a distant fourth when compared to the others on a global scale.

The winner of this match will be a heavy favourite over eighth-seeded Stanislas Wawrinka in the final with a lot on the line. If Nadal can win his 14th Grand Slam he would be just three behind Federer for most career Slams.

