Roger Federer withdraws ahead of Rio, will miss remainder of season with knee injury

Roger Federer announced Tuesday that he will miss the remainder of the 2016 season, including the upcoming Summer Olympics.

The 17-time major champion has missed time this season with a lingering knee issue that required surgery, but most recently reached the Wimbledon semifinals. He won gold in Beijing in 2008, and had planned to represent Switzerland in Rio.

On Facebook, he said that after consulting with several doctors, he felt it best to end his season in order to prepare for next year. The 34-year-old has no intention of calling it quits just yet, though.

